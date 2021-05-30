 Skip to main content
100th birthday for Cathryn Frisby

PONTIAC — Cathryn Frisby of Pontiac, formerly of Fairbury, is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the original celebration planned will be rescheduled to a later date during Cathryn’s 100th year.

She was born May 14, 1921, in Fairbury. She married Bill Frisby on March 12, 1948. He passed away Jan. 17, 2009.

Her children are Kathy Sue, Pamela and Barbara. 

She was a farmer and is a retired teacher.

Cards may be sent in care of Evenglow Lodge, 215 E. Washington St., Pontiac, IL 61764.

