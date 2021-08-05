 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Arrowsmith - $79,900

Currently rented. Deep corner lot. Vinyl siding. Central air. 3 bedrooms. Electric=CIPS. New garage roof 6/'19. Newer bathroom & kitchen floor, vanity, tub surround, etc. Some newer paint. Cabinets painted '19. 2 newer garage doors & openers. Newer refrigerator, oven/range. Great starter or investment home.

