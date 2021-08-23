2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

Charming two bed, two bath house looking for a new owner. This adorable house captures some of the cozy historic charm with wood plank ceilings in the dining room and kitchen. Basement is partially finished and offers a family space or office with a full bathroom. Upstairs host two large bedrooms and a full bathroom. Don't forget to check out back and enjoy time on the oversized deck and large back yard. Plenty of room to enjoy a back yard BBQ or just a quiet evening enjoying the sunset.