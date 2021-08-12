Affordable, convenient, comfortable. Private back yard. All new soil pipe; reinforced- cellar steps; back steps; front porch. Reinforced chimney cap. Two working full bathrooms / two bedrooms. Some newer drywall. Potential. Tenant has lease through October.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $45,000
