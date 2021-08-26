The home features a rustic wooden front deck shaded by mature trees, off street parking, a fenced in backyard and a one car attached garage! The living room is roomy with three large North and East facing windows that allow ample light throughout the day and a closet for extra storage. The cozy kitchen features a bonus room attached that can be used as a pantry with built-in shelving and an exit to the side yard. Both large bedrooms are located on the top floor. The highlights of bedroom one include high ceilings, north and east facing windows and a walk-in closet. Bedroom 2 features an east facing window as well as a south facing window that overlooks the backyard and garden. The large unfinished basement is dry and includes a bonus room for storage, a coal room that could be used for extra storage, and an exit to the backyard. Other great things about this home: All appliances stay with the home! Furnace is less than 1 year old! Dog house in the backyard Flowering cherry blossom trees NO carpets This home would make a great starter home for a couple looking for an easy fix-er-upper or investment property for someone looking to earn passive income.
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $65,000
