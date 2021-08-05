 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $83,000

2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $83,000

Welcome home to this well maintained 2 Bed 1 Bath Ranch. This super cute Ranch offers an Eat-In Kitchen with white cabinets. Full unfinished basement offers lots of storage space. Freshly painted throughout 2021. New flooring in Living Room 2021. New Central Air 2019. New water heater 2019.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News