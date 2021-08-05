 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

Calling all investors & first time home buyers! Check out this affordable Bungalow in Bloomington. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath. Living room and eat-in kitchen all flow nicely together. Unfinished basement with laundry and extra storage space. Fenced backyard with an oversized 1 car detached garage PLUS an additional workshop attached to garage.

