2 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $99,900

You're going to love this updated and affordable home with tons of space! This beautiful home features three finished levels and a two car garage. Your main floor has a livingroom, large kitchen, mudroom, a full bath, a bedroom AND a sunroom! Upstairs features a large bedroom with enough extra space for a sitting area or office space. The lower level walk-out features another living space, laundry and full bath. Luxury vinyl plank has been installed throughout the home. The furnace and AC were replaced in 2018 and roof in 2017. Sump 2020. The property features two lovely outdoor spaces for entertaining and relaxing plus a two car garage!