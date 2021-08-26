2 Bedroom Home in Gridley - $75,000

Looking for your first house and want small town living? Then this is the house for you! This 2 bed 1 bath home in the heart of Gridley would be a great starter home or investment property! Located near the baseball diamond and tennis courts. Roof replaced about 8 years ago, and Hvac replaced in 2019. This home features a one car garage and storage shed/dog kennel and sits on 63x160 lot. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!