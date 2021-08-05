 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $64,000

2 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $64,000

HVAC '19 roof April '16,WH '14 wndws '00, all PVC sewer, 23x10 encl porch, GREAT location near wooded area, WB stove in LR easily restored (chimney has been removed) all appliances stay. Potential in basement.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News