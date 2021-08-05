 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Heyworth - $99,900

Recently remodeled 2 bedroom one bath home on large corner lot. Oversized 30 x 24 two car detached garage. Carport is 22 x 22. There is an unfinished room that is 23 x 11. Could be finished off as you chose: Game room, exercise room, additional family room, or most anything you want. All schools located in town. All services local as well. Conveniently located about 10 minutes south of Bloomington

