 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $95,000

2 Bedroom Home in Mclean - $95,000

Move in ready, cute 2 bed 2 bath home with 1 car detached garage. Built ins and wood burning fireplace with central air! Large bedrooms with master bath. Washer and gas dryer included. Beautifully landscaped yard with mature trees and covered porch! Some new flooring but clean and move in ready.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News