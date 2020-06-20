23 Clemson football players have tested positive for coronavirus, school says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On the same day the state of South Carolina announced its highest number of coronavirus cases yet with 1,081, Clemson revealed on Friday that 25 additional people in its athletic department have tested positive for COVID-19.

Clemson student-athletes and staff have completed 315 tests for the coronavirus this month, and 28 of those have come back positive.

The number includes 23 football players, two members of Clemson's football staff and three student-athletes from other sports, according to a school spokesperson.

Clemson originally administered 169 tests to its student-athletes and staff, with three of those coming back positive. The additional tests were done because anyone displaying symptoms is tested, and known contacts are also tested.

The release from the school came five days after a peaceful protest was held in downtown Clemson with several football players organizing the event. It is estimated that 3,000 people attended the gathering.

The majority of the cases are asymptomatic and none have required hospitalization, according to the school.

Players who are healthy and have not tested positive or had known contact are continuing to participate in workouts, a school spokesperson said.