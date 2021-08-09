3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

Take a look at this gorgeous two story in Bloomington. The covered front porch welcomes you to into this home that has tons of character throughout. There is beautiful woodwork and built ins everywhere. The main floor boasts a large kitchen and living room and a separate dining room. The laundry is also on the main floor as well as a half bath. Finishing off the main floor are an office and a flex room that is currently used as a hair salon. Upstairs has three large bedrooms and a full bath. Outside there is a deck perfect for relaxing by the above ground pool. The shared driveway leads to a huge two car detached garage. Take your time in this one and enjoy all the beauty and character this well maintained home has to offer.