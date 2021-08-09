 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

Take a look at this gorgeous two story in Bloomington. The covered front porch welcomes you to into this home that has tons of character throughout. There is beautiful woodwork and built ins everywhere. The main floor boasts a large kitchen and living room and a separate dining room. The laundry is also on the main floor as well as a half bath. Finishing off the main floor are an office and a flex room that is currently used as a hair salon. Upstairs has three large bedrooms and a full bath. Outside there is a deck perfect for relaxing by the above ground pool. The shared driveway leads to a huge two car detached garage. Take your time in this one and enjoy all the beauty and character this well maintained home has to offer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

7 facts about Rivian — and what comes next

Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.

Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Bloomington man accused of strangulation

Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News