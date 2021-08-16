 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $120,000

Price reduced $5,000. Seller says sell! Adorable cape cod. Newer kitchen w/ all newer windows, fenced backyard. Move right in. Wood floors, arched doorways. Garage 2012. Roof 2012. Partially finished basement with tile floors. Don't miss out on this one, it will go fast. Tons of charm in this Cape Cod!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News