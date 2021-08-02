 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $125,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $125,000

So much to love in this 3 bedroom bungalow. Sit on the front porch and look across to Emerson Park. Both original and new hardwood floors, original woodwork and hardware. And the most amazing, updated galley kitchen, all appliances, great countertop space and so much storage! Large living room and separate dining room. Walk up attic gives the potential to add more finished space. Full, unfinished basement. Private fenced back yard with patio area. Oversized 2 car heated garage and storage shed. Roof, windows 2016. Schedule a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in Bloomington crash

2 injured in Bloomington crash

A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News