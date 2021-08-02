3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $125,000

So much to love in this 3 bedroom bungalow. Sit on the front porch and look across to Emerson Park. Both original and new hardwood floors, original woodwork and hardware. And the most amazing, updated galley kitchen, all appliances, great countertop space and so much storage! Large living room and separate dining room. Walk up attic gives the potential to add more finished space. Full, unfinished basement. Private fenced back yard with patio area. Oversized 2 car heated garage and storage shed. Roof, windows 2016. Schedule a showing today!