 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $127,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $127,900

Come take a look at this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a 1-car garage. You'll be impressed with the transformation and will want to purchase it on the spot! Some updates include: AC, furnace, roof, remodeled full bath, all vinyl laminate flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated hot water heater and front sidewalk. The list goes on and on. Must see!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News