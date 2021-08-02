 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $129,900

This updated 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath Ranch in Bloomington, is perfect for buyers looking for that affordable AND totally move-in ready home to call their own! The main floor features a living room and family room (both rooms offers ample natural light to shine through). Gorgeous wood laminate flooring, Eat-in kitchen & 2 car detached garage! Sitting on a large with plenty of space in the backyard. This home is sure to please. Schedule a showing today!!

