3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $129,900

Brand new exterior paint job! Charming American four square home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths in. Located Dimmitt's Grove Subdivision. Eye-catching wood door with decorative glass. Lovely, spacious covered porch. Large picture window in living room, leaded glass window in foyer. Beautiful hardwood floors! Newer modern double-paned windows throughout. Custom made Bali blinds come with the home. Newer Lennox fuel-efficient furnace in January 2019. Roof new in 2007 with complete tear off of the old shingles. New gutters in 2008. Large, updated refrigerator 2009. Microwave 2008. Bosch stainless steel lined dishwasher approx. 2006. Flat top stove. All appliances are in excellent condition and will remain with the property. Tile flooring in the Kitchen and upper bath. Walk in pantry. Gas fireplace in living room. Claw footed bathtub in 2nd floor bathroom. Partially fenced yard, featuring brick patio. Modern electricity with updated electrical outlets on the 2nd floor in 2013. Great East side neighborhood, especially for lovers of classic older homes. Plentiful on -street parking year round. Within walking distance to downtown Bloomington and Green Top Grocery. A few minutes to walk to the Library, city hall/police, county offices, farmers market and downtown. Vibrant neighborhood association and neighborhood watch. Comfortable home with smaller yard and attractive garden for easy maintenance. Pleasant view of two Victorian homes. Quiet street, Eight minute drive to ISU and 5 minutes to IWU. 10 minutes to State Farm corporate,17 minutes ton Rivian, 10 minutes to Growmark and the uptown Normal and train and bus station. On the Constitution Trail and near the traffic free section. Location, Location, Location!! A must see!!