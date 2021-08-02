3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

Lovely ranch located on the eastside of Bloomington in wonderful Washington School District! Home has an amazing 1/3 ACRE LOT in the backyard and the owners are leaving the riding lawnmower for you to get that GIANT BACKYARD mowed quickly. Not to mention it's already FULLY FENCED IN. Nice sit down patio in the back along with a shed to store mower. Great eat in kitchen overlooking the backyard with tile flooring. Formal living room and a VERY LARGE FAMILY ROOM with vaulted ceiling with access straight to the backyard. It's perfect entertainment setup for all to enjoy. Very large oversized garage with a work bench and plenty on shelving and storage inside. SEPTIC TANK INSTALLED IN 2011 EMPTIED 2021, NEW HVAC IN 2017!!, NEW DISHWASHER IN 2021, NEW STOVE IN 2020, nothing better than updated appliances to not have to worry about. Come make this place your new home today, don't miss out!!