3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $137,500

Must see inside this completely remodeled home!! This move-in ready ranch features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. Open floor plan with family room open to the eat-in kitchen. Basement offers ample storage space, laundry, utility sink and an extra shower. Many updates in 2021 include: New flooring throughout, New soffits, fascia and gutters, kitchen remodel, bathroom remodel, all new light fixtures, new garage door & opener, and so much more. You will be impressed with this house.