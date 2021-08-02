 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $137,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $137,500

Must see inside this completely remodeled home!! This move-in ready ranch features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom. Open floor plan with family room open to the eat-in kitchen. Basement offers ample storage space, laundry, utility sink and an extra shower. Many updates in 2021 include: New flooring throughout, New soffits, fascia and gutters, kitchen remodel, bathroom remodel, all new light fixtures, new garage door & opener, and so much more. You will be impressed with this house.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in Bloomington crash

2 injured in Bloomington crash

A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News