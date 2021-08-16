 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $150,000

Welcome to this updated home with a great east side location and no direct backyard neighbors. This home has so much to offer, including updated bath with double vanity, tile flooring and plenty of storage, Large living room with newer carpet and picture window that looks out over newly landscaped yard and neighborhood park. Large primary bedroom with double closets, newer carpet, 2nd bedroom is also generous size and newer carpet, 3 rd bedroom has laminate flrs and built in bookcase.Kitchen with newer LVP floors updated slider out to large deck and all kitchen appliances remain Lower level offers a large family room with a full bath could also be be used as a 4th bedroom if needed. Nice unfinished area which could be used for storage or finished for additional living space. Large deck on the back great for entertaining, fenced yard, storage shed, whole house generator.. This wont last long

