3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $200,000

Beautifully updated and well maintained 2-story on a quiet street in Oakwood Subdivision! Large lot features a 2 tier deck and a wood privacy fence. Open main living area boasts an updated kitchen w/ on trend flooring and stunning backsplash. Great room w/ built-in shelving flanking the fireplace! Incredible master bedroom w/ an updated bath that includes double sink, luxurious tiled shower & a large WIC. Finished basement includes a family room with new flooring, half bath & a kitchenette area. Additional unfinished area in LL with storage & laundry. New HVAC & Water Heater within the past year! This house is a MUST SEE!