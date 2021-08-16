Sitting on more than half an acre lot, this home will surprise you with its charm and character starting with the large covered front porch and wrought iron details. Once inside, you will immediately be drawn to the hardwood floors and many unique features and built-ins. The living room features rounded walls, arched built-in shelving with cabinets, and a wood-burning fireplace. The character continues into the dining room with a beautiful built-in buffet. The kitchen has been fully remodeled with great attention to detail. You'll appreciate the bar seating, tiled backsplash, and stylish pendant lights. The beautiful cabinetry features frosted glass upper cabinets with backlighting and crown molding to give the kitchen a custom look. Through the hall, you'll see two built-in cabinets for extra storage. The main bathroom has original tile and a wall mount sink. The first bedroom has a large window for tons of natural light. The master bedroom features the second full bath. Off of the living room is a four-seasons room full of windows to enjoy the sunshine. There is a storage room or mudroom with cabinets and access to the full, unfinished basement. Off of the storage room is the third bedroom with exposed beams and hardwood floors. Enjoy entertaining on the back deck with bench seating. The detached 2 car garage has charming details and windows. Conveniently located and set back from the road, this is one you'll want to check out!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $212,500
