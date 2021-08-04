All brick ranch, open concept, full basement, private patio, fenced yard, great location! The vaulted ceiling in the foyer, family room, dining room, and kitchen areas open the living space and feature a woodburning fireplace and access to the private patio. The kitchen features quartz countertops, an abundance of cabinets, breakfast bar, pantry, and luxury vinyl planking. All kitchen appliances remain, as well as the washer/dryer. The huge master suite includes room for a sitting area in the bedroom, a walk-in closet, and bath with skylight, jetted tub, separate shower, and double sink vanity. The main level also includes two additional spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings and a full hall bath. The full lower level is ready to finish for your personal needs. The decorative brick wall on the patio allows privacy while the foundation under the patio provides for future addition of porch, sunroom, etc. New HVAC in 2013, and new 50 year roof in 2018. Beautifully maintained property.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $240,000
