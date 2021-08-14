 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $294,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $294,900

New construction three bedroom home in Fox Creek. Open floor plan with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen with island, pantry, quartz counter tops, over sized family room with gas fireplace. Master suite features a double sink vanity and walk in tiled shower.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News