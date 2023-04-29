Enjoy maintenance free living in this wonderful home less than a year old! Landscaping and snow removal are included as well as a club house, pool, and exercise room with the monthly HOA fee. Enjoy this open floor plan with two Bedrooms and two full baths on main level. The Beautiful Kitchen has White cabinets, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled backsplash and a walk in pantry. The master suite has a tiled shower and a quartz vanity top and walk in closet. The Mudroom has built in lockers, washer and dryer, and a large storage space. The Family Room has a gas fireplace. Enjoy all the natural light in every room!