3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $299,900

Here is an all brick, mid century modern home ready to move into! It features high quality mechanicals, including nearly new heating and air conditioning systems, a 75 gallon water heater, and a Culligan water softener system throughout. There is a also a whole house generator so you need never worry about power outages. The basement, by the way, is dry despite the recent heavy rainfalls! Location! Within a few blocks of: Green Top Grocery, David David Mansion and grounds, Bloomington High School and Junior High, the Constitution trail, Illinois Wesleyan University. All of these are within walking distance. This architecturally designed home is constructed of quality materials, with more built in storage than you can imagine. The cozy private courtyard and beautiful perennial flower beds add beauty and serenity. Other amenities include a heated jazcuzzi bathtub, all new luxury vinyl plank flooring, a first floor laundry/office, extra large fireplace with gas log, an oversized two car garage---please come see for yourself!