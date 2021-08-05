 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $310,000

New construction 1974 sq ft 2 story home. Eat in kitchen with open great room. Flex room in front for dining or office space. Back hall with locker storage. Cathedral ceiling in master bedroom with large walk in shower. Bathroom with double sinks and tiled walls in the shower. Upstairs laundry. Ask about finished basement pricing. Agent interest

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News