3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000

Truly a one-of-a-kind find in Founders Grove. Sitting proudly on a double lot this completely renovated 1920's home is bursting with original character. Having just been recently gutted and updated through and through this home is all but brand new. The moment you walk in the oversized foyer you can't help but notice the refinished original hardwood flooring, spectacular paint selections and original features that were able to be brought back to life. Large formal dining room right off of the breakfast eating area. The kitchen provides so much space for entertaining and meal prep. The addition of a full walk-in pantry is truly a plus. All kitchen appliances remaining. Large living room and adjoining flex room provide for a variety of uses. Massive back sun room opens up to the 25x13 deck and fully fenced back yard. Enjoy mornings on your 30x6 covered front porch. With a full basement, storage is not lacking in this home. The master bedroom is truly an escape of its own. Separate from the 2nd floor common space, the master bath features glass original hardwood pocket doors, dual vanities, period claw foot tub and well oversized walk-in shower. Private lavatory and a magazine worthy walk-in closet WITH laundry island. Great sized guest rooms, and a guest bath that is full of updated features. Being on a double corner lot, parking will never be an issue especially with the 3-stall updated garage that has been designed to directly match the home.