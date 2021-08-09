Truly a one-of-a-kind find in Founders Grove. Sitting proudly on a double lot this completely renovated 1920's home is bursting with original character. Having just been recently gutted and updated through and through this home is all but brand new. The moment you walk in the oversized foyer you can't help but notice the refinished original hardwood flooring, spectacular paint selections and original features that were able to be brought back to life. Large formal dining room right off of the breakfast eating area. The kitchen provides so much space for entertaining and meal prep. The addition of a full walk-in pantry is truly a plus. All kitchen appliances remaining. Large living room and adjoining flex room provide for a variety of uses. Massive back sun room opens up to the 25x13 deck and fully fenced back yard. Enjoy mornings on your 30x6 covered front porch. With a full basement, storage is not lacking in this home. The master bedroom is truly an escape of its own. Separate from the 2nd floor common space, the master bath features glass original hardwood pocket doors, dual vanities, period claw foot tub and well oversized walk-in shower. Private lavatory and a magazine worthy walk-in closet WITH laundry island. Great sized guest rooms, and a guest bath that is full of updated features. Being on a double corner lot, parking will never be an issue especially with the 3-stall updated garage that has been designed to directly match the home.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $350,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Normal resident was identified Wednesday as the man who died in a single-motorcycle accident Tuesday in rural Hudson.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
A 72-year-old man died Tuesday in a single motorcycle accident in rural Hudson.
Chicago Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts issued his first extended comments since the organization dismantled its core at the trade deadline in an email to season ticket holders Monday morning.
The Pantagraph obtained the termination letter and 14-page investigative report.
“I want to say this, specifically to young adults: Please do not think that the worst-case scenario cannot happen. It can. Get vaccinated," the governor said.
Their mother had left briefly to pick up her boyfriend from work, an official said.
Despite production delays, some experts are calling Rivian "the Tesla of trucks," in part because of the huge amount of financial support and technical advice it's getting from the likes of Amazon, Ford, T. Rowe Price, Fidelity and Cox Automotive.
Police responded to a Bloomington gas station Monday where they found Trevor A.L. Kelly, 20, who admitted he was mad because of “various things going on,” prosecutors said in a probable cause statement.
Consumers looking to buy a new car, kitchen item, or even outdoor and lawncare maintenance may have noticed shopping aisles looking a little lean as increased demand stresses an already rocky global supply chain.