3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $360,000

Fox Creek welcomes the "Badger" Plan. Enjoy a massive master suite boasting privacy from the other bedrooms. This master suite has a huge walk-in closet, double bowl vanity and a sweet tiled shower. The rare oversized 3-car garage will give you ample room for autos, tools and toys. You'll enjoy a sizable mud room as you enter with custom built-in drop zone for coats and shoes, plus a huge walkin pantry! The kitchen was built for daily life, with center island and loads of cabinets and countertop space to work efficiently. The kitchen opens to the family room for easy entertaining as well as an extra bumped out dining room for a true open concept feel. Enjoy the coved patio out back! 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programable thermostat, high efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Fantastic price for new construction! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builders discretionary change and product availability.