3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $390,000

Wow! "The Shalimar Plan"(Split Garage) 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath in Brookridge Estates! Curb appeal with stone column & modern farmhouse look. Superb open feel has elevated ceilings, two fireplaces (family room & master suite), large kitchen, unique focal staircase, plant ledge, grand foyer, and awesome stairway that overlooks foyer. Main floor has flex room, family room, huge kitchen with tons of cabinets as well as the laundry with a nice drop zone and 1/2 bath. The 2nd floor features large bedrooms with generous sized closets, and a well appointed master and beautiful master bath. This home has an enlarged 3-car Split Garage. 2x6 exterior construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, Wifi programable thermostat, high efficiency HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones... All modern up to date efficient building quality! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan. Finishes will vary and subject to builder's discretionary change and product availability.