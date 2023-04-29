Fabulous new floor plan hits the Brookridge Estates new construction market. Welcome "The Litchfield 3.0" plan, which features a nice sized front porch to accent a sharp exterior appeal! Interior features a large family room, sizable dinette space that walks out to a covered Patio, and the kitchen is built to entertain with its large quartz island and seating for 5! Enjoy 3 big bedrooms on this nice ranch floor plan and the master suite has a nice walk-in closet and grand tiled shower. Main floor laundry/mud room with built-in drop zone & a deep 3 car garage. Basement with rough in for full bath and egress for future bedroom. Enjoy USB ports in the kitchen and in the master by where your night stands would go, along with TV/electrical outlets already in the wall for easy wall mounting of your flat screens in all your expected locations. 2x6 construction, LED puck lighting throughout, and plenty of other energy efficient features to make easy budget living after you move in. 1-year builder's warranty provided with the home, so come check out what we have to offer you today! All info deemed accurate but not warranted and subject to builder discretionary change and product availability. Home is now complete.