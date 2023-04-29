Gorgeous new Construction ranch home by Tennis Construction just 6 miles from Rivian! Split Ranch on over sized .56 acres lot has Master Suite with walk-in shower and walk-closet! Main floor laundry, open concept with living room opening up to kitchen/dining area. Kitchen features an island with Quartz countertops. Unit 5 schools, easy access to interstate and fiber Optic high speed internet offered by Telstar in the subdivision so working from home will not be an issue! New construction home at an affordable price. It won't last long.