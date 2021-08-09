 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Danvers - $357,900

Space inside and out is what you will find in this gem listing on the east edge of Danvers.... Something for everyone in your family. Oversized 3 car attached garage. 24X28 Shop/Garage with a nice porch and fire pit located at the rear of the property. Sprinkler system for the yard. Radon mitigation has been installed. Water softener is owned and goes with the home. Lots of hardwood floors, enclosed sun porch, brick fireplace in family room with a vaulted ceiling. Large closets and lots of storage. Family room in basement has room for games, tv, and has a bar with an adjacent 1/2 bath. All of this just a few minutes from Rivian.

