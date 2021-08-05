 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $34,900

Fantastic Opportunity for Investor or owner with updating skills. Basic 1.5 Story Home on Corner Lot in need of TLC. Three Bedrooms, 1 bath, detached 2 car garage. One block from Jr. High/High School complex and 4 blocks from Jefferson Park Elementary. Have you Experienced El Paso lately?!

