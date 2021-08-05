 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in El Paso - $88,500

Adorable 3 Bedroom Ranch with Covered Front Porch. Large open living room leading to the sizeable dining room with arched entrance. Cozy, eat-in kitchen with newly painted cabinets. stove, and refrigerator. Three spacious bedrooms and an updated main bath. Ceiling fan and built-in shelves. Great sized yard with 2-car detached garage. New Kitchen Appliances and Roof (2017). Entire Home freshly painted July of 2021- Move right in!

