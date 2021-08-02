 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $169,900

Don't miss this 3 bedroom home located at Lake Bloomington. Kitchen and dining are are combination. Large enclosed back deck overlooking large back yard with mature trees. 2 car attached garage. Full unfinished basement ready to finish your way. Only a few minutes from Bloomington/Normal on Pipeline Road.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 injured in Bloomington crash

2 injured in Bloomington crash

A power line pole was struck during the crash, causing power lines to fall to the ground. Officers and firefighters blocked off the area.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News