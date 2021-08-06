3 Bedroom Home in Hudson - $559,900

Don't miss out on these beautiful sunsets, so many windows to enjoy the views of Lake Bloomington. !!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home has an updated kitchen with granite counters, cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, and breakfast bar, touchless stainless steel appliances. Open and airy floor plan, four seasons room, wood burning stove, gas fireplace, and plenty of storage in the lower level. 123 feet of lake frontage seawall with 2 docks and 2 boat ramps diving board and slide. Newer Roof . Who wouldn't want to call this place home ?