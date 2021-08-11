 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $395,000

One of a Kind Property! Custom Ranch home situated just east of Leroy on 5.8 acres (4 of which are clover fields) w/over-sized 3 car garage & stairs to basement, updated kitchen, solid doors and trim throughout. In ground heated pool (2006) w/ gazebo and water slide. Additional storage shed out back. Property backs to a timber park & close to Leroy Country Club. 2 extra bedrooms in basement need larger egress to qualify. Recent updates include: Whole house generator 2019, 50 year roof & new skylights 2021,New HVAC 2020, Radon system 2020, Down stairs flooring 2020, Master shower glass door 2020, LED lights throughout 2020, New carpet Master & 2nd bedroom 2021, New pool pump & filter 2020, Many new pool accessories 2020, over 40 new planted trees and plants.

