Tons of potential in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in LeRoy. Some of the work has been done but there's still room for your personal touches. This home has a great living room with vaulted ceilings and large corner lot. Home sold as is inspections are for information only
3 Bedroom Home in Leroy - $95,000
