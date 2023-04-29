Wow! Take another look now that the interior is completed and new pictures are here to view!! You will love the open kitchen with beautiful countertops, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers, pendant lighting, farm sink, pantry, with all the appliances (including the refrigerator)!!! High energy efficient home with spray foam insulation in walls and R-49 cellulose in the attic space. 3 Bedroom ranch with 2 baths, covered porch and 3 car garage. 12 x 12 back deck will be added soon and concrete drive/sidewalk. Open floor plan with cathedral ceiling great room with fireplace. Appointed primary bath has both walk-in shower and stand-a-lone bathtub, with double sinks, and pocket door leading to spacious closet. Unfinished basement has space to finish 2 more bedrooms, bath, family room and bar/kitchenette. Call us for more information for what the builder has chosen for your new home!!! Nice size corner lot in a great subdivision!! Property is ready for a spring closing! Don't wait or miss out!!!