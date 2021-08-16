 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $140,000

Very nice 3 bedroom 1.5 bath fully finished, large fenced back yard, double tier deck refinished in 2018 and a 1 car garage with extra spot to park. Plenty of kitchen cabinets, refrigerator and dishwasher 2020. Many rooms freshly painted, furnace, central air and water heater all replaced in 2020 making this home move in ready. Great room on main floor and lower level is a great option for more family time and an office for working at home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News