3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $147,500

Pre-Sold. Move-in ready split level home in quiet, nicely maintained neighborhood. This 3BR/2BA home has many updates, including a remodeled bath, bamboo flooring thru first and second floor, glass tiles surround on breakfast bar, as well as open concept, eat-in kitchen! The large lower living area is a bonus of comfortable, cozy living space, and great for entertaining! Master bedroom easily fits a King-sized bed. Full bath on lower level. Huge fenced backyard with shed that stays. Recent updates include New Roof (20), New high efficiency furnace w/humidifier (15).

