3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $155,000

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Savannah Green with a finished basement! The living room and dining area are bright and open and feel very spacious. The kitchen has white cabinets, a stylish backsplash with a newer stove and microwave. The laundry is conveniently located in the hall by the three bedrooms and full bath. The finished basement has an egress window and additional full bathroom. Water heater was new in 2017. Garage is detached two-car.