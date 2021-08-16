Absolutely lovely 3 bedroom brick ranch in Pleasant Hills! Decades of love in this gem of a home! Main level offers large living room, charming kitchen with built in breakfast bar and separate dining room. Spacious master bedroom with 2 closets! 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. Original hardwood throughout the living room, hallway and bedrooms. Bathroom has a convenient laundry chute to the laundry room in the lower level. Mostly finished basement has a huge family room, a nice large bonus room and a workshop/craft room with workbench! Also a convenient full bathroom downstairs as well as huge laundry/utility area with tons of storage. Oversized deep 1 1/2 car garage has plenty of space for your outdoor needs. Fully fenced huge back yard and covered patio just add to the charm of this home! We can already imagine the kids playing outside! Updates include brand new furnace and A/C!
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $179,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
"We have multiple prospects that are billions of dollars," said Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council.
Severe flooding on Thursday afternoon prompted Ford County officials to carry out evacuations in Gibson City.
State Farm on Friday announced its plans to hire more than 2,500 full-time employees, including more than 700 at its headquarters in Bloomington.
The Illinois Department of Public Health contacted 22 winners on Thursday from each of the 11 health regions in Illinois.
A Normal man stole three motor vehicles and a trailer from two residences
“Of particular significance in considering the seriousness of the offense is the fact that Namoff ran this illegal operation at a college campus,” prosecutors wrote in a memo.
A 22-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Goodfield, authorities said.
A witness said the car ran a red light and merged onto Interstate 74 westbound, prosecutors said.
This is a developing story that will be updated and more information becomes available.
Designs for the 16-acre project will be finalized this fall with ground breaking expected next spring.