3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $189,900

House is in great condition & in a nice location in north Normal - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath on a large lot. Kitchen is open to dining area w/ tiled floors & has a brand new dishwasher (7/21), gas stove & microwave (both 8/20). Cozy front living room has a woodburning fireplace. Laundry room is on 1st level. Interior recently all painted. Sump pump new in summer 2020 w/ a battery back up. Half bath has new faucet, tiled floor & just painted. Upstairs bathroom has a new faucet, light fixture & mirror. Master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling. Master bath has brand new tile, new vanity, lights & mirror. Water heater 10/20. Furnace 11/07 w/ a new fan in 7/21. Roof is 2014. Backyard is very family/pet friendly w/ a fenced yard & playground will stay. Has a shed for storage. Large deck off the back, just stained 2020. Garage has extra storage area. This house is move-in ready!