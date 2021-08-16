Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath ranch with 2053 sq ft on each level! Yes, it has a half bath on the first floor for guests. Yes, laundry with cabinets & sink on the 1st floor. Plenty of kitchen cabinets including pantry in great condition with a delightful eating area overlooking the beautifully landscaped backyard. The screened porch is shaded from the west sun for your comfort! The house has many windows with a southern exposure to create a light filled space. The family room features a woodburning fireplace with a gas starter & cabinetry. There is an additional flex space that can be used as a dining room, office...your choice. 3 Bedrooms complete the first floor with an abundance of closet space and a spacious primary bathroom with separate shower/tub plus Jack 'n Jill full bath between bedrooms 2 & 3. Downstairs the lower level is finished with carpeting, painted walls, drywalled ceiling, a full bathroom and a 10 x 19 storage room with sturdy shelving. The garage is oversized with extra storage space and there is a 3rd car parking area on the driveway.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $250,000
