Our most popular 2-story plan hits Pheasant Ridge! Home features entertaining kitchen and family room combination (with sharp gas fireplace), plus flex room to be used as office, toy room or separate dining. Kitchen has soft-close shaker cabinets for a sharp modern look and this one is upgraded with quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and features a nice island to gather. 3 jumbo sized bedrooms upstairs plus easy access 2nd floor laundry room. Master suite comes with custom tile shower, dual vanity, and sizable walk-in closet. Big 3 car garage & a sharp exterior look for sure! Our builds features 2x6 exterior wall construction, LED puck lights for superior energy efficiency and light quality, USB port plugs situated throughout, wifi programmable thermostat, hi-efficient HVAC, MyQ garage door remote access from smart phones and Amazon prime delivery link... You'll enjoy all our special features that we make a part of our new builds! Photos taken from previous build of similar plan, style of finishes will vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $300,000
