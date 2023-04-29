Builder brings its best selling ranch plan to Pheasant Ridge...Welcome to "The Stratmoor", which gives you the open floorplan you desire and a large designer kitchen! This split bedroom plan is a rare find at this price point as the large master suite is tucked away behind the garage and features a beautiful tiled shower and jumbo walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms and hall bath are on the opposite side of the home so plenty of privacy with this plan! Trendy stairwell to basement, loads of windows brings in lots of natural light, and such a sharp curb appeal Sharp cosmetic design on this floor plan which has been a staple of ours for years now. All info deemed accurate but subject to builders discretionary changes and product availability. Home is now complete
3 Bedroom Home in Normal - $385,000
